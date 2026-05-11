136,926 Shares in Medtronic PLC $MDT Purchased by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,926 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $13,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Maseco LLP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Trading Down 0.2%

Medtronic stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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