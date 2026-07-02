14,100 Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 6,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Argus boosted their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is 53.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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