1,411 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 76.0% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $5,121,000. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the company's stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Wellington Grp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company's stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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