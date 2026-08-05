14,694 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,694 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $1,805,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,143,350.50. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $10,012,942. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell unveiled enhancements to its AI memory infrastructure portfolio at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale AI inference more efficiently, strengthening Marvell’s exposure to the AI data-center buildout. Marvell Advances AI Memory Infrastructure Portfolio

Marvell unveiled enhancements to its AI memory infrastructure portfolio at FMS 2026, including server-level AI storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and pooling, and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers and cloud providers scale AI inference more efficiently, strengthening Marvell’s exposure to the AI data-center buildout. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components helped lift optical-networking stocks, including Marvell. Potential demand shifts toward U.S.-made infrastructure could benefit Marvell and related suppliers, although the policy remains only a reported plan. Marvell Surges as China Ban Report Reignites Optical-Networking Stocks

Reports that the U.S. may restrict imports of Chinese data-center components helped lift optical-networking stocks, including Marvell. Potential demand shifts toward U.S.-made infrastructure could benefit Marvell and related suppliers, although the policy remains only a reported plan. Positive Sentiment: Marvell is benefiting from renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor companies tied to AI infrastructure. The company’s planned $250 million investment in India, including expanded research and development facilities and workforce, also supports its longer-term AI and cloud strategy. Marvell Is Putting $250 Million Into India

Marvell is benefiting from renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor companies tied to AI infrastructure. The company’s planned $250 million investment in India, including expanded research and development facilities and workforce, also supports its longer-term AI and cloud strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell will release fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely looking for evidence that AI-related demand can support the company’s guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Marvell Announces Earnings Call and Investor Day

Marvell will release fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 27 and hold an investor day on October 6. Investors are likely looking for evidence that AI-related demand can support the company’s guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 in quarterly EPS. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk. Analysts caution that MRVL’s premium price-to-sales multiple already reflects substantial AI-driven growth, while competition and possible margin pressure could limit further upside. One analysis estimated the shares could be about 38% above fair value as the AI narrative builds. Should Investors Hold or Fold MRVL Stock?

Valuation remains a key risk. Analysts caution that MRVL’s premium price-to-sales multiple already reflects substantial AI-driven growth, while competition and possible margin pressure could limit further upside. One analysis estimated the shares could be about 38% above fair value as the AI narrative builds. Negative Sentiment: COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares worth approximately $1.8 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled nature of the sale reduces its significance, but it may still add modest pressure to sentiment. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

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