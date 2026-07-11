1,470 Shares in Graham Holdings Company $GHC Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the company's stock worth $26,104,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 39.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 35.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on GHC

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $1,160.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,415. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $882.21 and a 52-week high of $1,224.76. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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