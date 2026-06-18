14B Captial Management LP Takes Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

14B Captial Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of 14B Captial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 5,119,538 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,475,911,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,217,642 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,556,116,000 after purchasing an additional 788,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,730,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $378.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $356.28 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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