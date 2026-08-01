150,000 Shares in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR Acquired by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.15% of Anteris Technologies Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

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Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVR opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.65. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 5,148.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anteris Technologies Global

Insider Activity at Anteris Technologies Global

In other Anteris Technologies Global news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 558,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $4,580,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,633,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,393,174.80. The trade was a 7.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight bought 11,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $102,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,190. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,178,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,446. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report).

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