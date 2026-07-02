15,272 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,272 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.2%

MCD opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $264.53 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.64.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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