15,367 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Vertrix Wealth Management LLC

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,367 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

IBM stock opened at $286.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.76.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here