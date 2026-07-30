16,269 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Acquired by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,068,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,018,813,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,146.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586,423 shares of the company's stock worth $556,936,000 after buying an additional 3,564,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.90.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $404,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,080.50. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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