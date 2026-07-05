17,100 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 896,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,967.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,917.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,080.40. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $3,924,831.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,645,207.04. This represents a 31.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 278,988 shares of company stock worth $18,354,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2%

ELF stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.31.

View Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

See Also

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