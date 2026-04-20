177,854 Shares in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSCO Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Victoria's Secret & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Insider Activity at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan bought 4,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.86 per share, for a total transaction of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna James bought 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $66.89.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.Victoria's Secret & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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