178,327 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Down 9.2%

FLNC opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $649.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $819.15 million. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $351,907.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,897.13. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Fluence Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Fluence Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fluence continues to benefit from strong demand for grid-scale energy storage, a substantial backlog and growth in services revenue. Earlier reports cited a record backlog of approximately $5.6 billion, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. Fluence Energy earnings preview

Fluence continues to benefit from strong demand for grid-scale energy storage, a substantial backlog and growth in services revenue. Earlier reports cited a record backlog of approximately $5.6 billion, supporting longer-term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity was elevated ahead of the earnings release, including roughly twice the typical volume in call options. This signals heightened investor interest but does not establish a clear direction for FLNC.

Trading activity was elevated ahead of the earnings release, including roughly twice the typical volume in call options. This signals heightened investor interest but does not establish a clear direction for FLNC. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with recently published price targets ranging from $9 to $26 and a reported median target of $20, reflecting uncertainty about the pace and profitability of backlog conversion.

Analyst views remain mixed, with recently published price targets ranging from $9 to $26 and a reported median target of $20, reflecting uncertainty about the pace and profitability of backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Fluence reported a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share, while its net margin remained negative at 1.62%. The loss reinforces concerns that strong demand has not yet translated into consistent profitability. Fluence Energy quarterly results

Fluence reported a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share, while its net margin remained negative at 1.62%. The loss reinforces concerns that strong demand has not yet translated into consistent profitability. Negative Sentiment: The company’s updated fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion is below the approximately $3.4 billion consensus estimate. The shortfall suggests weaker-than-expected project timing, revenue conversion or execution in the second half of the year. Fluence Energy misses sales expectations

The company’s updated fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion is below the approximately $3.4 billion consensus estimate. The shortfall suggests weaker-than-expected project timing, revenue conversion or execution in the second half of the year. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be reassessing execution risk, including storage-project timing, supply-chain delivery and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into profitable revenue. The high-beta stock is particularly vulnerable when guidance visibility deteriorates. Fluence Energy execution risk analysis

Investors appear to be reassessing execution risk, including storage-project timing, supply-chain delivery and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into profitable revenue. The high-beta stock is particularly vulnerable when guidance visibility deteriorates. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has consisted of sales rather than purchases over the past six months, adding to the negative sentiment, although these transactions may not be directly related to the latest results.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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