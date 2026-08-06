180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,588 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Intel Stock Gains With New OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation Membership

Intel’s membership in the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation could strengthen its relationships across the open-compute community and support broader adoption of its hardware and software, although the immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. INTC Q2 Deep Dive

Investor sentiment remains supported by Intel’s better-than-expected second-quarter performance: revenue rose roughly 25% year over year to $16.13 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 exceeded consensus. Data-center demand, AI-related sales and stronger guidance helped reinforce the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Intel’s Packaging Progress Points to Google

Commentary continues to highlight progress in Intel’s 18A process, improving EMIB packaging yields and a planned 2028 volume-production target for 14A. Potential external foundry customers, including reported interest from major technology companies, could materially improve Intel’s long-term growth if converted into wafer-production contracts. Neutral Sentiment: The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector.

The market is also responding to broader semiconductor strength driven by AI optimism, strong memory demand and expectations for additional chip-industry earnings. This provides a favorable backdrop for INTC but may amplify volatility across the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Important Price Level for Intel

Intel faces technical resistance near a major psychological price level. A breakout could attract momentum buyers, while failure to clear resistance may encourage profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Semiconductor Rally and Intel Analyst Update

Daiwa Securities downgraded Intel from “strong buy” to “hold,” adding pressure after the recent rally and signaling that expectations may have moved ahead of near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Reports that SpaceX will use Nvidia chips exclusively renewed concerns about Intel’s ability to capture high-profile AI infrastructure demand. Investors also remain wary of Intel’s heavy foundry spending, execution risks and lack of publicly named foundry customers. AMD, Nvidia, Intel and Other Stock Movers

Intel Stock Up 0.2%

INTC opened at $101.06 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $509.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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