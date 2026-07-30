18,306 Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC Purchased by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

Centene Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.42. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Centene's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Centene from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

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Centene News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large earnings and revenue beat: Centene reported adjusted EPS of $2.51, versus the roughly $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $53.58 billion, up 9.9% year over year and well above expectations. GAAP net income was $1.09 billion, compared with a loss in the prior-year quarter. Centene Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Centene reported adjusted EPS of $2.51, versus the roughly $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $53.58 billion, up 9.9% year over year and well above expectations. GAAP net income was $1.09 billion, compared with a loss in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook raised: Management increased 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to above $4.80 and GAAP diluted EPS guidance to above $3.11. Revenue guidance was raised to $193.5 billion-$197.5 billion, reflecting stronger premium and service revenue growth. Centene Raises Annual Profit Forecast

Management increased 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to above $4.80 and GAAP diluted EPS guidance to above $3.11. Revenue guidance was raised to $193.5 billion-$197.5 billion, reflecting stronger premium and service revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Improving medical cost trends: The health benefits ratio improved to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier. Commercial results were particularly strong, with a 79.2% ratio, while Medicare also showed improvement. Analysts highlighted margin recovery, cost discipline and better Marketplace performance as key drivers. Centene Stock Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Recovery

The health benefits ratio improved to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier. Commercial results were particularly strong, with a 79.2% ratio, while Medicare also showed improvement. Analysts highlighted margin recovery, cost discipline and better Marketplace performance as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: Valuation viewed favorably: Recent commentary argues that CNC may still look inexpensive after its substantial advance, with the earnings recovery potentially supporting further gains. Centene Stock Still Looks Like a Bargain

Recent commentary argues that CNC may still look inexpensive after its substantial advance, with the earnings recovery potentially supporting further gains. Neutral Sentiment: Debt and board changes: Centene announced the partial redemption of $500 million of 2027 notes. It also added Paul J. Diaz to the board following Kenneth Burdick’s retirement. These moves are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings but may signal balance-sheet management and governance transition. Centene Announces Partial Redemption of 2027 Notes

Centene announced the partial redemption of $500 million of 2027 notes. It also added Paul J. Diaz to the board following Kenneth Burdick’s retirement. These moves are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings but may signal balance-sheet management and governance transition. Negative Sentiment: Membership remains a concern: Total at-risk membership declined to 25.885 million, and Medicaid membership softened. Investors appear focused on whether enrollment declines and the Medicaid outlook could limit future revenue growth despite better margins. Centene Back on Track

Total at-risk membership declined to 25.885 million, and Medicaid membership softened. Investors appear focused on whether enrollment declines and the Medicaid outlook could limit future revenue growth despite better margins. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk: With CNC near its 52-week high after a 150% run, some investors may be taking profits. Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $66 but maintained a neutral rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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