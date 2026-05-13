18,484 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Bought by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 294.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company's stock worth $316,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,260 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 543.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company's stock worth $136,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company's stock worth $412,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 333.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,166,370 shares of the company's stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 897,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 68.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,146,092 shares of the company's stock worth $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 875,813 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Affirm in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Affirm from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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