18,500 Shares in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Trading Down 6.7%

LLYVK stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

Further Reading

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