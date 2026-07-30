189,600 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,600 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $21,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Qnity Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Q. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on Q shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a semiconductor materials and solutions company serving manufacturers across the global semiconductor and advanced electronics industries. The company provides materials and technologies used in the production of integrated circuits, advanced packaging, and other electronic components.

Its offerings include specialized semiconductor materials, chemical mechanical planarization products, dielectric and metallization materials, photoresist-related technologies, and other solutions designed to support wafer fabrication and chip packaging processes.

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