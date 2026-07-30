Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

189,600 Shares in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies initiated a position of 189,600 Qnity Electronics shares valued at approximately $21.9 million, representing about 0.09% of the company. Several other institutional investors also recently established or increased holdings.
  • Analysts maintain a broadly positive outlook, with a consensus “Buy” rating and $151.78 price target. Ratings include one Strong Buy, eight Buys, and one Hold.
  • Qnity reported quarterly EPS of $1.08, beating estimates of $0.92, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $1.31 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, equivalent to a 0.3% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Qnity Electronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,600 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $21,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Qnity Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Q. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on Q shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a semiconductor materials and solutions company serving manufacturers across the global semiconductor and advanced electronics industries. The company provides materials and technologies used in the production of integrated circuits, advanced packaging, and other electronic components.

Its offerings include specialized semiconductor materials, chemical mechanical planarization products, dielectric and metallization materials, photoresist-related technologies, and other solutions designed to support wafer fabrication and chip packaging processes.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Qnity Electronics Right Now?

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
The trade I’ve been waiting for since 2011
From Traders Agency (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines