189,665 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 266.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 66.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 267.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 7.3%

CMCO stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $531.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Columbus McKinnon's payout ratio is currently -3.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMCO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Key Headlines Impacting Columbus McKinnon

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbus McKinnon this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Columbus McKinnon to $29 from $25 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The call reflects increased confidence in the company’s earnings potential following the quarter’s results. Benzinga analyst action

on Columbus McKinnon to $29 from $25 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The call reflects increased confidence in the company’s earnings potential following the quarter’s results. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Columbus McKinnon reported revenue of $531.5 million, up 125% year over year and ahead of the $501.3 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.61, versus expectations of $0.28 and $0.50 a year earlier. Q1 earnings and revenues

Columbus McKinnon reported revenue of $531.5 million, up 125% year over year and ahead of the $501.3 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.61, versus expectations of $0.28 and $0.50 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Demand and the Kito Crosby acquisition supported growth. Orders increased 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. Management said integration and synergy capture remain on track, while cash flow and margins improved. Columbus McKinnon Q1 results

Orders increased 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. Management said integration and synergy capture remain on track, while cash flow and margins improved. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was increased. The company projects adjusted EPS of $1.90-$2.10 and revenue of approximately $2.09-$2.15 billion, with the EPS outlook above the roughly $1.76 analyst consensus.

The company projects adjusted EPS of $1.90-$2.10 and revenue of approximately $2.09-$2.15 billion, with the EPS outlook above the roughly $1.76 analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s retreat follows a gain of more than 40% after the earnings release, suggesting some profit-taking as investors reassess valuation and execution expectations.

The stock’s retreat follows a gain of more than 40% after the earnings release, suggesting some profit-taking as investors reassess valuation and execution expectations. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results remained weak. Columbus McKinnon posted an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per diluted share, including $70.3 million in acquisition and integration costs. The company must continue converting acquisition-driven revenue growth into sustainable profitability.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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