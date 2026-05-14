19,550 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Purchased by Rayburn West Financial Services LLC

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo to Buy with a $98 price target , reinforcing the view that the stock remains undervalued and may have room to rebound. Wells Fargo (WFC) Upgraded to ‘Buy’ with $98 Price Target

Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo to with a , reinforcing the view that the stock remains undervalued and may have room to rebound. Positive Sentiment: Other recent coverage also argued Wells Fargo still offers meaningful upside, with one report pointing to about 16% upside despite the recent selloff. Wells Fargo Set for 16% Upside Despite Recent Selloff

Other recent coverage also argued Wells Fargo still offers meaningful upside, with one report pointing to about despite the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s own analyst Ohsung Kwon is making headlines for a broader market call that AI is in an “euphoric” bubble, a comment that reflects the firm’s active market research but does not directly change Wells Fargo’s fundamentals. Wells Fargo: AI is a ‘euphoric’ bubble and investors should ride it until it pops

Wells Fargo’s own analyst Ohsung Kwon is making headlines for a broader market call that AI is in an “euphoric” bubble, a comment that reflects the firm’s active market research but does not directly change Wells Fargo’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Fresh articles on Wells Fargo’s increased Ether ETF exposure and shifting crypto holdings may signal portfolio repositioning, but they are not likely to move the bank’s stock on their own. Wells Fargo lifts Ether ETF holdings in Q1 as Bitcoin positions shift

Fresh articles on Wells Fargo’s and shifting crypto holdings may signal portfolio repositioning, but they are not likely to move the bank’s stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been weighed by the broader market’s reaction to Wells Fargo’s latest earnings and revenue mix, where EPS beat estimates but revenue came in well below expectations, keeping investors cautious about the pace of growth.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $71.89 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Stories

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