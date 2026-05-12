19,556 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,556 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $222.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here