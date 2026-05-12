19,997 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 3.7%

FTAI stock opened at $280.36 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day moving average is $227.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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