20,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.7%

MRVL stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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