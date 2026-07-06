20,295 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,295 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 169.4% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $252.57.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FDS opened at $250.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $453.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Key Stories Impacting FactSet Research Systems

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About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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