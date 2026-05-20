20,482 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 555,759 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $722,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,692.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $32,315,464.20. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,337 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $294.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.19 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $312.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.08.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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