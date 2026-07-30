2,154 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,154 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,405,000. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 325,666.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 135.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 872,632 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $554,418,000 after buying an additional 502,166 shares during the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,015.89 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,739.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,109.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view the selloff as a potential buying opportunity. Sandisk’s outlook is supported by strong AI-driven storage demand, approximately $42 billion in contracts and a debt-free balance sheet. Analysts’ consensus target of about $2,218 implies substantial long-term upside from recent levels. Does Sandisk Stock’s Recent Sharp Sell-Off Offer a Buying Opportunity?

Some analysts view the selloff as a potential buying opportunity. Sandisk’s outlook is supported by strong AI-driven storage demand, approximately $42 billion in contracts and a debt-free balance sheet. Analysts’ consensus target of about $2,218 implies substantial long-term upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain favorable ahead of Sandisk’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 5. Recent analyst commentary points to potentially strong earnings growth, while the company’s prior quarter significantly exceeded consensus expectations on both earnings and revenue. What SK Hynix and Seagate Earnings Mean for SanDisk

Expectations remain favorable ahead of Sandisk’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 5. Recent analyst commentary points to potentially strong earnings growth, while the company’s prior quarter significantly exceeded consensus expectations on both earnings and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk’s collapse has made inverse exposure unusually popular: the SNDQ ETF, which benefits when the stock falls, has surged more than 175% in July. This highlights the intensity of the move but does not change Sandisk’s underlying fundamentals. SanDisk’s Plunge Has Produced One of July’s Hottest ETF Trades

Sandisk’s collapse has made inverse exposure unusually popular: the SNDQ ETF, which benefits when the stock falls, has surged more than 175% in July. This highlights the intensity of the move but does not change Sandisk’s underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Memory stocks, including Sandisk, Micron and SK Hynix, are experiencing a sector-wide rout as investors question whether AI demand and valuations have become overheated. Sandisk has lost roughly half its value in July, increasing volatility and technical selling pressure. Memory Selloff Intensifies

Memory stocks, including Sandisk, Micron and SK Hynix, are experiencing a sector-wide rout as investors question whether AI demand and valuations have become overheated. Sandisk has lost roughly half its value in July, increasing volatility and technical selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also concerned about rising Chinese competition, including chipmaker CXMT’s planned IPO, and the possibility that increased supply could pressure future memory pricing and margins. Broader market risk aversion ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and a sharp oil-price spike added to selling in technology shares. Is the AI Chip Trade Actually Cracking?

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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