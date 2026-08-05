2,175 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fullerton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 6.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $418.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.87 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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