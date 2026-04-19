219,206 Shares in The Clorox Company $CLX Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 219,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,103,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Clorox by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Get Clorox alerts: Sign Up

Clorox Stock Up 2.1%

CLX opened at $104.56 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox's payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $113.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clorox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clorox wasn't on the list.

While Clorox currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here