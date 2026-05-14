2,215 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,062.65 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.64 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $285.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50 day moving average is $948.72 and its 200 day moving average is $769.13.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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