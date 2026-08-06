22,642 Shares in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 9,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 341,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 268,556 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 616,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,508 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 157,609 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Maryam S. Brown sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $453,736.80. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $89.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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