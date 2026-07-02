2,300 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $804.81 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $529.04 and a one year high of $951.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $857.16 and its 200 day moving average is $768.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EME. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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