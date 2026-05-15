23,106 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8%

NDAQ stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nasdaq's payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,002 shares of company stock worth $20,295,941. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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