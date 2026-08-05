24,294 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,294 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 32,991 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash. The transaction gives Hearst full ownership of Lifetime, The History Channel and other brands, while providing Disney with cash and further simplifying its media portfolio. Reuters article

Disney agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash. The transaction gives Hearst full ownership of Lifetime, The History Channel and other brands, while providing Disney with cash and further simplifying its media portfolio. Positive Sentiment: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reportedly delivered a record-setting domestic opening weekend and is tracking toward the second-biggest opening in U.S. history. The performance reinforces investor interest in Disney’s premium superhero franchises and could support its studio and licensing businesses. Yahoo Finance article

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reportedly delivered a record-setting domestic opening weekend and is tracking toward the second-biggest opening in U.S. history. The performance reinforces investor interest in Disney’s premium superhero franchises and could support its studio and licensing businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal third-quarter report is the immediate catalyst. Analysts expect roughly $25.48 billion in revenue, while options markets imply a potentially large post-earnings move. Disney has a history of exceeding estimates, but investors appear to require more than an earnings beat—particularly encouraging guidance and evidence of sustained streaming, parks and studio momentum. Investopedia article

Disney’s fiscal third-quarter report is the immediate catalyst. Analysts expect roughly $25.48 billion in revenue, while options markets imply a potentially large post-earnings move. Disney has a history of exceeding estimates, but investors appear to require more than an earnings beat—particularly encouraging guidance and evidence of sustained streaming, parks and studio momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Disney also announced Joe Schott’s return as president of Walt Disney World. The leadership change and new park experiences may support long-term attendance and engagement, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock ahead of earnings.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.59.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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