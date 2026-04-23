245,933 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,933 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $30,830,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,053 shares of the software maker's stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 131.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,557 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 47.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 156,894 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,215.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,396.24. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $805,064.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 332,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,632,247.61. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,165. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $313.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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