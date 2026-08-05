246,500 Shares in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 246,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 22,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $316,336.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $385,097.02. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 54,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $762,077.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,006.17. This trade represents a 38.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,836 shares of company stock worth $3,164,926. 10.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Group (SGHC) News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Group (SGHC) this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat expectations: Super Group reported quarterly revenue of $684 million, above the $659.9 million analyst consensus. The strong top-line performance supports the company’s global sports-betting and iGaming growth outlook. Super Group earnings press release

Super Group reported quarterly revenue of $684 million, above the $659.9 million analyst consensus. The strong top-line performance supports the company’s global sports-betting and iGaming growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive: Seven analysts rate SGHC a Buy versus two Holds, with an average price target of $18.43. BTIG recently raised its target to $19 from $16, while Citigroup reiterated an Outperform rating. Analyst outlook for Super Group

Seven analysts rate SGHC a Buy versus two Holds, with an average price target of $18.43. BTIG recently raised its target to $19 from $16, while Citigroup reiterated an Outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: Earnings per share came in at $0.22, narrowly below the $0.23 consensus estimate. The company’s reported 10.58% net margin and 42.85% return on equity nevertheless indicate solid profitability. Super Group also updated its fiscal 2026 guidance, but the available announcement did not provide a specific EPS forecast.

Earnings per share came in at $0.22, narrowly below the $0.23 consensus estimate. The company’s reported 10.58% net margin and 42.85% return on equity nevertheless indicate solid profitability. Super Group also updated its fiscal 2026 guidance, but the available announcement did not provide a specific EPS forecast. Negative Sentiment: Executives sold shares: CEO Neal Menashe, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross and CFO Wyk Alinda Van collectively sold 125,635 shares at approximately $13.97 each. The filings state the transactions were intended to cover tax withholding tied to equity-award vesting, reducing the negative signal, although the sales may still weigh on sentiment. Super Group insider transactions

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

SGHC stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGHC

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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