25,866 Shares in NiSource, Inc $NI Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,866 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

NiSource Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE NI opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here