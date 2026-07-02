266,910 Shares in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,734 shares of the company's stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 200,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company's stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report).

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