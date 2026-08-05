26,700 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. $WM Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,700 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,916,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $236,387,000 after buying an additional 792,037 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 23,051.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,945 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 767,615 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3,209.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $150,466,000 after acquiring an additional 660,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,566,508,000 after acquiring an additional 553,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Further Reading

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