27,040 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,040 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.5% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,340,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,813,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $12,178,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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