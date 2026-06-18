278,646 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,646 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.13 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $50,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $49,743.01. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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