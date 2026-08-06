29,188 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc $PRG Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,188 shares of the fintech holding company's stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $53,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PROG by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,355 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,035 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PROG by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,159,874 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PROG by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,029 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 717,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PROG by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of PROG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of PROG from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. PROG Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.79.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. PROG had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. PROG has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. PROG's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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