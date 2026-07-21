29,486 Shares in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In other news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa purchased 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 437,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,432,836.75. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 55,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $4,544,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,125,129.35. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738 over the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUGO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUGO opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. Research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio is 288.89%.

Aura Minerals Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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