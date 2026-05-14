2,977 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Walleye Partners LLC

Walleye Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,977 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $555,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Walleye Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $225.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $227.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $277.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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