302,370 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,370 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Grp LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 861.5% in the 1st quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 429,529 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Attractive valuation and robotaxi optimism: Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Uber Viewed as Undervalued Robotaxi Disruption Fears

Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle expansion: Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Uber Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats broadens grocery reach: Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Uber Eats Grocery Expansion

Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings estimates are the immediate catalyst: Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Analyst Projections for Uber Q2

Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks remain significant: Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Uber Q2 Buy Sell or Hold DoorDash Drone Certification

Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Negative Sentiment: AI restructuring adds uncertainty: Uber is cutting dozens of jobs as part of an artificial-intelligence restructuring effort. Although the move could improve efficiency, it introduces execution risk and may signal near-term disruption. Uber AI Restructuring

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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