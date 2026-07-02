3,064 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Acquired by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,064 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,448 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,229 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential. Wells Fargo target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around PANW. BNP Paribas Exane target raise

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around PANW. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research also raised its target to $380 from $333 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for continued share-price strength. BTIG target raise

BTIG Research also raised its target to $380 from $333 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for continued share-price strength. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted PANW’s strong fiscal Q3 results, with revenue and ARR beats and growing demand tied to AI-driven cybersecurity and observability, which has helped keep sentiment constructive. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage highlighted PANW’s strong fiscal Q3 results, with revenue and ARR beats and growing demand tied to AI-driven cybersecurity and observability, which has helped keep sentiment constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold small blocks of stock, including CAO Josh D. Paul and Director Aparna Bawa. While routine, insider selling can modestly temper enthusiasm for the stock. SEC filing

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $352.04 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $358.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a market cap of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 288.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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