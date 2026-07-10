30,940 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,507,278,000 after acquiring an additional 383,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $181.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $282.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

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