31,571 Shares in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,571 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,345 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $343,962,000 after buying an additional 132,855 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,589,824 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $243,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 103.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,153 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $197,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,217 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $145,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,782 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $126,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFG. KeyCorp began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered National Fuel Gas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $97.06.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.400-7.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. National Fuel Gas's dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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