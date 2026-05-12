32,148 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $919,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 152.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Veeco Instruments Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of VECO opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 161.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 7,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $455,154.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,542.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 100,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,393.50. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,746 shares of company stock worth $7,991,155. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VECO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Veeco Instruments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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