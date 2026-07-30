3,282 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $522.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $558.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.49. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $1,099.99.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.41). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 30.43%.The business had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.30 million. The company's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ubiquiti's payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $750.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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