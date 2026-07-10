33,911 Shares in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company's stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 799,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

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Frontdoor Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.46. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 118.62% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $442.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Frontdoor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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